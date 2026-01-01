Newcastle January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Eddie Howe's side in 2026 winter window

By Ben Knapton | 01 Jan 2026 07:10

When the highly-anticipated Newcastle United takeover went through in late 2021, many presumed the Magpies would be challenging for the Premier League crown by this point, but spending restrictions have prevented them from forcing their way into the title conversation.

However, Eddie Howe's men are going well in the Champions League and showing signs of Premier League revival ahead of the winter market, thanks in no small part to lethal summer signing Nick Woltemade.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Newcastle's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Newcastle confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Newcastle confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Newcastle net spend: January 2026

Newcastle total spend January 2026: £0m

Newcastle total income January 2026: £0m

Newcastle net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Newcastle transfer rumours for January 2026

In

© Imago

Darryl Bakola (Marseille)

Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal)

Nicolas Jackson (Bayern Munich/Chelsea)

James Trafford (Manchester City)

Javi Guerra (Valencia)

Tarek Muhamerovic (Sassuolo)

Out

© Imago / Sportimage

William Osula (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Tino Livramento (Manchester United)

Sandro Tonali (Juventus)

You can find a complete list of the latest Newcastle transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the January 2026 transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.