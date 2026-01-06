Transfer news and rumours today: Newcastle United 'track' star, Tottenham Hotspur recall, Bournemouth bid 'rejected'

By Lewis Nolan | 06 Jan 2026 21:37

Newcastle United are reported to have tracked Wolverhampton Wanderers star Mateus Mane.

The Toon's season has been mixed, as while the are in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup, they are ninth in the Premier League having failed to win 12 of their 20 league matches.

Eddie Howe's side have struggled to create chances in the final third, and it is no surprise that they have been linked with attacking stars in the January transfer window.

The Daily Mail claim that Wolves' Mateus Mane has come into consideration, with the Magpies keeping track of the 18-year-old.

Mane became Wolves' youngest Premier League goalscorer, when he netted in his team's 3-0 win over West Ham United on Saturday, and he may be available for a reduced fee if the team are relegated in the summer.

© Imago

Tottenham Hotspur recall defender this January transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur have recalled defender Alfie Dorrington from his loan at Scottish club Aberdeen.

The 20-year-old had spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Aberdeen, winning the Scottish Cup in May.

After signing a new deal with Tottenham, he then went back on loan to the Dons, a deal that was supposed to last until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

However, after starting just three league games and appearing just six times in the top flight, Spurs have decided to recall the defender.

There is not yet any indication as to whether the youngster will be used as part of the first-team squad, or whether he will be sent out on loan again.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Bournemouth see bid for Antoine Semenyo replacement rejected

Bournemouth have had a bid for Stuttgart winger Jamie Leweling rejected, the latest report has claimed.

With the January transfer window open, rumours linking Cherries forward Antoine Semenyo with a move away have ramped up.

The attacker's release clause makes Bournemouth powerless to stop him leaving, though they will be able to bring in replacements this month.

Andoni Iraola's side have been linked with a host of stars, including Stuttgart forward Jamie Leweling.

However, Sky Sports Germany report that the 24-year-old has been subject of a failed €40m (£34.62m) offer, with the Bundesliga club keen to keep him.