Man City emerge as 'most serious suitors' in transfer battle for highly-rated Premier League defender

By Ben Sully | 09 Jan 2026 17:20 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 17:23

Manchester City have reportedly emerged as the 'most serious suitors' for Brentford defender Michael Kayode.

The 21-year-old initially joined Brentford on loan from Fiorentina last January, before he made the move permanent in the summer transfer window.

Kayode has firmly established himself as a key part of a Brentford side that are flying high in fifth place in the Premier League table.

The right-back has started all 21 of Brentford's Premier League matches, including Wednesday's resounding 3-0 success over Sunderland.

As per FBref, Kayode ranks in eighth place for successful take-ons in the Premier League this season, demonstrating that he contributes in the attacking phase of play as well as marshalling the right side of Keith Andrews's backline.

© Imago / Focus Images

Man City leading Kayode transfer race

According to Caught Offside, Kayode's all-round game has caught the eye of Premier League heavyweights Man City.

The report claims that they are leading the race for Kayode's signature as the 'most serious' of all of his suitors.

Pep Guardiola's side views the Brentford man as a viable target for the summer window rather than one for the current transfer market.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have been keeping tabs on the player's performances.

Juventus are believed to be eyeing a summer swoop, while there is also interest from Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.

© Imago / IMAGO / APL

Why are Man City chasing Kayode?

Matheus Nunes is regarded as Man City's first-choice right-back after being converted from his previous role as a central midfielder.

However, Man City will surely be keen to recruit a natural right-back, even if it is not a priority for the January window.

Kayode fits the bill as a true modern full-back due to his ability to contribute in attack and defence, although prising him away from the Gtech Community Stadium may prove difficult.

Brentford are in a strong negotiating position, with the player under contract until the summer of 2030.