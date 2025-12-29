Brentford transfer news: Serie A giants eyeing Michael Kayode as 'summer target' with asking price revealed

By Ben Sully | 29 Dec 2025 23:41 , Last updated: 29 Dec 2025 23:52

Juventus have reportedly earmarked Brentford full-back Michael Kayode as a potential target for next summer's transfer window.

Kayode joined Brentford on an initial loan deal from Fiorentina in January before he made the move permanent in a €17.5m summer transfer.

The 21-year-old has established himself as a key part of the Brentford side, demonstrated by the fact that he has started all 18 of the club's Premier League matches this season.

Kayode is attracting transfer interest as a result of his impressive displays despite having a long-term contract until the summer of 2030.

© Imago

Juventus eyeing summer swoop for Brentford star

According to journalist Mirko Di Natale, Italian giants Juventus are showing a keen interest in the Brentford defender, who spent part of his youth career with the Turin club.

Juventus view Kayode as a viable target for the summer window, with Brentford unwilling to part ways halfway through the current campaign.

The Bees may also be reluctant to sell Kayode at the end of the season, but they may consider a sale if they receive a suitable proposal.

There is a belief that a €30m offer could be enough for the Premier League club to sell the Italy Under-21 international.

© Imago / Sportimage

Why are Juventus targeting Kayode?

Juventus currently play with a three-man defence, which means they usually operate with wing-backs rather than traditional full-backs.

Weston McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso are Luciano Spalletti's main right wing-back options, but it is an area that needs strengthening in the next two transfer windows.

Kayode currently operates in a back four at Brentford, but there is no reason why he could not play as a wing-back if required.

The defender also has Serie A experience under his belt after making 31 top-flight appearances during his time with Fiorentina.

At the age of 21, Kayode also has plenty of time to develop his game, meaning Juventus could make a return on their investment in the long term.