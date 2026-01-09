Arsenal transfer news: Gunners considering shock move for Newcastle defender?

By Saikat Mandal | 09 Jan 2026 19:55

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento ahead of a potential summer move.

The Gunners are top of the Premier League table with 49 points from 21 games, six points ahead of Manchester City, and they are one of the favourites to win the title.

Mikel Arteta has assembled a fantastic squad, and the north London club are well stocked in almost every department, including options at the back.

Jurrien Timber, Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera can play in the right back role, while Arteta has Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapie and Myles Lewis-Skelly as left-back options.

However, it appears that the Gunners are still in the market for more competition at full-back areas, especially after Lewis-Skelly’s struggles this season.

Arsenal chase Tino Livramento?

According to a report from The Sun, Arsenal are interested in Livramento, who is considered one of the top Toon assets by Eddie Howe.

The 23-year-old defender joined the Toon from Southampton in a £30m deal in the summer of 2023 and has made 98 appearances for the club.

Newcastle are unlikely to lose him on the cheap, and they could ask for a fee of around £60m, although the former Southampton defender will have only two years left on his current deal after the end of this season.

The Magpies, however, are not thinking of selling him; rather, securing his contract extension is a priority for the club.

Do Arsenal need Livramento?

Arsenal could reportedly face strong competition from Man City, who are considered serious contenders for his signature ahead of next season.

Livramento can play as both right and left back, and he will add tremendous depth to an already star-studded squad, but it will not be easy to lure him away from St James' Park.

Arsenal have a wealth of options in their full-back areas, but there could be room for Livramento if they can sell the likes of White and Lewis-Skelly next summer.