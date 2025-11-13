Myles Lewis-Skelly reportedly relishes the opportunity at Arsenal despite a lack of regular game time this season, which saw him being dropped from the England squad.

Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly is reportedly relishing the challenge at the club to fight for his spot.

After enjoying a breakthrough 2024-25 campaign, where Lewis-Skelly heavily impressed for both club and country, the youngster has found game time hard to come by this season.

Mikel Arteta's side have taken a healthy lead in the Premier League and have an immense squad depth, which has led to the exclusion of several young talents, including Lewis-Skelly, who has played only 87 minutes of Premier League football.

The 19-year-old, who scored on his England debut against Albania, has been recently excluded by Thomas Tuchel, who made it clear that the youngster needs to play regularly for the Gunners to book a place in the side for the World Cup.

Lewis-Skelly not going anywhere

It has been reported that several Premier League clubs are interested in signing the youngster, who has recently signed a new five-year contract with Arsenal.

Lewis-Skelly has lost his place in the side to Riccardo Calafiori, while he has further dropped down the pecking order behind the versatile Piero Hincapie.

The England defender has still featured in three Champions League games and two EFL Cup matches, providing three assists, and the north London club are very happy with his progress.

According to Football.london, Arsenal do not see his lack of game time as a step back in his career, and that he is a key part of Arteta's plans.

Will Arsenal send Lewis-Skelly out on loan in January?

Lewis-Skelly is a fantastic young talent, but it is also important to note that he is still a teenager, and Arteta is probably managing his workload.

At the moment, it looks really difficult for the young left-back to start every week, unless there is an injury crisis, and he will have to wait for his opportunities.

Despite interest from Everton, Fulham, West Ham United, and Nottingham Forest, the Gunners are unlikely to send him out on loan in January, considering they are competing for all major trophies and Arteta needs a full-strength squad.

Lewis-Skelly can also play in midfield, but Arsenal are well-stocked in that department, and the chance of him playing in a different role is very slim.