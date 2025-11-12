A number of Premier League clubs are reportedly on high alert for an Arsenal star as they have found gametime under Mikel Arteta limited this season.

Myles Lewis-Skelly's lack of gametime at Arsenal has alerted Everton, Fulham, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest to his situation, the latest report has claimed.

The 2025-26 season looks like one of promise for the Gunners, who are at the summit of the Premier League table with a four-point gap to second-placed Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's team have only conceded five goals in the league this term, and their immense squad depth will help them compete on multiple fronts.

The manager's numerous options has at times led to the exclusion of talented stars from his XI, including Lewis-Skelly, who has played just 92 minutes of football in the Premier League this campaign.

His lack of playing time has fuelled speculation that he could leave, and while CaughtOffside's The Daily Briefing reports that several English clubs are attentive to his situation, Arsenal reportedly have no intention of sanctioning an exit.

Myles Lewis-Skelly future: Is there a place for England star in Arteta's plans?

It is important to note that Lewis-Skelly is still a teenager and his lack of playing time could be viewed as Arteta carefully managing his workload.

However, it is difficult to see how the England star can break into the team considering his preferred positions are currently filled by integral members of the squad.

The 19-year-old has predominantly played as a left-back during his short Arsenal career, but Riccardo Calafiori has arguably been the best player in the Premier League in that role.

Calafiori is only 23, and unless he suffers repeated injury issues at the Emirates, it is hard to see the Italian being displaced.

Lewis-Skelly is also comfortable in midfield, but the chances of him coming into the XI ahead of either Declan Rice or Martin Zubimendi in the near future are slim.

Arsenal squad planning: Max Dowman, Ethan Nwaneri problem

Lewis-Skelly is not the only talented youngster at the club, with fans and pundits hopeful that the likes of Max Dowman and Ethan Nwaneri can be part of the team's long-term future.

Though the attackers are 15 and 18 respectively, there are a number of players ahead of them that could block their pathway in the coming years.

Dowman will be 16 December, but if he wishes to break into the XI as an attacking midfielder, he will have to earn minutes ahead of the likes of Eberechi Eze and Martin Odegaard.

Nwaneri is also comfortable in an attacking midfield role, as well as on the right side of attack, though Bukayo Saka is still just 24 and could be first choice on that flank for a number of years.