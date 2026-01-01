Burnley January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Scott Parker's side in 2026 winter window

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Jan 2026 06:25

With Burnley hoping to earn Premier League survival, strengthening in the January transfer window could be their best path to safety.

Scott Parker brought in 14 players in the summer, but demotion to the Championship seems likely if they do not spend further in the winter.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Burnley's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Burnley confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Burnley confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Burnley net spend: January 2026

Burnley total spend January 2026: £0m

Burnley total income January 2026: £0m

Burnley net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Burnley transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Andrej Ilic (Union Berlin)

Cesar Tarrega (Valencia)

Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (Werder Bremen)

Out

Hannes Delcroix (Lugano)

Mike Tresor (Monaco)

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.