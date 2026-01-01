Aston Villa January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Unai Emery's side in 2026 winter window

By Seye Omidiora | 01 Jan 2026 06:05

Aston Villa barely spent in the summer transfer window heading into the 2025-26 season due to Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) constraints, with the Villans' major signing being Evann Guessand from Nice.

The forward has yet to find any real consistency since swapping Nice for the West Midlands, and the club's financial challenges are not abating, pointing to another modest window unless significant sales are made.

Notwithstanding, Villa have recovered from an awfully slow start to catapult themselves into unexpected title contention, which was unanticipated after their dismal start; however, they may need improved depth to sustain any challenge for the title.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Aston Villa's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Aston Villa confirmed transfers in: January 2026

Alysson - £8.7m (excl. 1.8m add-ons) from Gremio

Aston Villa confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Aston Villa net spend: January 2026

Aston Villa total spend January 2026: £8.7m

Aston Villa total income January 2026: £0m

Aston Villa net spend January 2026: £8.7m

Latest Aston Villa transfer rumours for January 2026

In

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo Players Images

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Santiago Castro (Bologna)

Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)

James Trafford (Manchester City)

Liam Delap (Chelsea)

Igor Thiago (Brentford)

Out

© Imago

Pau Torres (Barcelona)

Harvey Elliott (Liverpool)

Lamare Bogarde (Brighton & Hove Albion)

You can find a complete list of the latest Aston Villa transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.