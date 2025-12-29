Barcelona transfer news: Aston Villa-linked Marc-Andre ter Stegen 'closing in' on January exit

By Ben Sully | 29 Dec 2025 15:01 , Last updated: 29 Dec 2025 15:02

Girona are reportedly in pole position to secure the services of Aston Villa-linked Marc-Andre ter Stegen from Barcelona.

After undergoing back surgery in the summer, Ter Stegen made his return to action in the 2-0 Copa del Rey win over Guadalajara earlier this month.

However, the German goalkeeper is unlikely to see much more action beyond the Copa del Rey, with Joan Garcia regarded as Hansi Flick's undisputed number one.

The 33-year-old is also in a battle with Wojciech Szczesny for the right to be Garcia's understudy, reinforcing the fact that he will struggle for playing time if he remains at Barcelona beyond the end of the January transfer window.

Ter Stegen closing in on Girona move

Ter Stegen, who is under contract until June 2028, has been mentioned as a potential target for Premier League club Aston Villa.

However, according to Sport, Aston Villa have no plans to sign a new goalkeeper in the new year, with Unai Emery content with his current options of Emiliano Martinez and Marco Bizot.

The same report claims that Ter Stegen is set to leave Barcelona for fellow Catalan side Girona.

In seperate update, Mundo Deportivo states that Girona will do everything they can to secure Ter Stegen's services.

Michel is keen to recruit a new goalkeeper, with Paulo Gazzaniga struggling for form and Dominik Livakovic expected to return to his parent club, Fenerbahce.

Girona face one major stumbling block

Girona are looking to take Ter Stegen on loan for the remainder of the season, although the player's significant wages could be an issue.

The Blanquivermells would need Barcelona to cover the majority of the salary, or for Ter Stegen to forgo a considerable portion of his wages.

From a sporting perspective, Girona guarantee Ter Stegen the number one spot, offering him the chance to impress Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann ahead of the World Cup.

There would also be no upheaval for Ter Stegen and his family, given Girona's proximity to Barcelona.