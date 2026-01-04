Man City transfer news: Omar Marmoush offered new escape route as Pep Guardiola 'appetite' revealed

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jan 2026 09:31 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 09:31

Omar Marmoush could reportedly be offered a new escape route from Manchester City as the forward strives for regular game time.

Owing to the brilliance of Erling Haaland up front, Marmoush - whose Egypt side take on Benin in Monday's Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash - has been forced to take a backseat role for the majority of the 2025-26 campaign.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt attacker has made just two Premier League starts this term, the most recent of which came in August's 2-1 away defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, in addition to one in the Champions League and one in the EFL Cup.

Marmoush's minutes will be restricted for as long as Haaland is fit and firing up front, and although the 26-year-old can also play out wide, Pep Guardiola has seldom used him in that area recently.

Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki are also competing for minutes alongside Haaland, and the impending £65m arrival of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth may only push Marmoush further down the pecking order.

Man City's Omar Marmoush offered Aston Villa escape route?

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

As a result, the Egypt international is already being heavily linked with an exit just one year after his arrival, and Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with an interest in his services.

The Lilywhites would be able to offer Marmoush immediate Champions League football this month, but it is not clear whether the forward would be willing to move to a side languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Alternatively, TEAMtalk claims that title outsiders Aston Villa are 'making a move' to sign Marmoush this month and are bidding to steal a march on Spurs, who have already made tentative enquiries for the 26-year-old.

Jadon Sancho has flattered to deceive at Villa Park since his loan move from Manchester United, while Liverpool-owned Harvey Elliott has been frozen out under Unai Emery, who is now after alternative attacking reinforcements.

However, the report adds that Man City are not receptive to the idea of letting Marmoush leave mid-season, and the Sky Blues have especially little 'appetite' to sanction his exit to a direct rival for Premier League glory.

Marmoush still has three-and-a-half years left to run on his contract with Man City, who paid £65.3m to bring him to the club from Frankfurt midway through the 2024-25 season.

The Egyptian has registered nine goals and four assists in 40 games for the Citizens in all competitions since, but he is yet to open his account in the 2025-26 Premier League.

Which Man City players could leave in January transfer window?

Marmoush may be displeased with his situation at present, but City are in no position to sanction his exit, as Guardiola would then be in deep trouble if Haaland sustained a serious injury.

However, Semenyo's arrival could trigger the exit of Oscar Bobb, who is said to be in talks with German giants Borussia Dortmund, although the Bundesliga side would need to let at least one player depart first.

Savinho may also explore his options after struggling for regular starts this season, and the same goes for Nathan Ake - whose World Cup hopes are in jeopardy - and the ostracised Kalvin Phillips.