Leeds United January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Daniel Farke's side in 2026 winter window

By Ben Sully | 01 Jan 2026 17:55

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has eased the pressure on his job with a five-game unbeaten run to make a strong end to 2025.

However, there is still some way to go to secure survival, and Farke will surely want reinforcements to aid the club's relegation fight in the second half of the season.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Leeds' confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Leeds confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Leeds confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Leeds net spend: January 2026

Leeds total spend January 2026: £0m

Leeds total income January 2026: £0m

Leeds net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Leeds transfer rumours for January 2026

In

© Imago / IMAGO / Goal Sports Images

James McAtee (Manchester City, currently on loan at Nottingham Forest)

El Chadaille Bitshiabu (RB Leipzig)

Ruben Vargas (Sevilla)

Out

© Imago

Jayden Bogle (Everton)

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.