Fulham January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Marco Silva's side in 2026 winter window

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Jan 2026 06:45

Fulham might be drifting in the middle of the Premier League table, but a strong January transfer window could boost their chances of pushing towards the European spots.

Marco Silva has excelled during his time at Craven Cottage, though his side have struggled to make progress this season after only bringing in four players in the summer, with just one signing costing more than £500,000.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Fulham's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Fulham confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Fulham confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Fulham net spend: January 2026

Fulham total spend January 2026: £0m

Fulham total income January 2026: £0m

Fulham net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Fulham transfer rumours for January 2026

In

© Imago

Tyrique George (Chelsea)

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)

Oscar Bobb (Manchester City)

Nathan Ake (Manchester City)

Out

© Imago

Adama Traore (West Ham United)

Issa Diop (Nottingham Forest)

Antonee Robinson (Everton)

Harry Wilson (Leeds United)

You can find a complete list of the latest Fulham transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.