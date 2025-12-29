Fulham to be 'active' in January window as Cottagers identify three key positions for transfer business

By Ben Sully | 29 Dec 2025 18:31 , Last updated: 29 Dec 2025 18:36

Fulham reportedly identified three priority positions for the January transfer window.

The Cottagers will head into 2026 in a positive mood after finishing the current calendar year with three consecutive victories.

Despite overseeing a positive run of form, Marco Silva will not want the club to rest on their laurels in the January transfer market, especially after being left frustrated with the lack of activity in the summer window.

Fulham only completed four signings in the summer, with two of those arriving on the final day of the market.

© Imago / Action Plus

Fulham targeting three key areas in January window

With Fulham targeting a positive winter window, Sky Sports News are reporting that the Cottagers want to strengthen in three key positions.

Fulham are expected to be 'active' in the market and want a new central midfielder as one of their top priorities.

The west London club are keen to recruit a number eight after failing to land Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the summer.

They are also looking to sign a winger despite recruiting Kevin and Samuel Chukwueze on the final day of the summer window.

Fulham could allow out-of-favour attacker, Adama Traore, to depart to make room for a new wide player in Silva's squad.

The Fulham boss also sees the number nine position as another area in need of strengthening, with Rodrigo Muniz out injured and Raul Jimenez in the final year of his contract.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Cottagers want to resolve Wilson future

While the focus may be on incomings, Fulham are also keen to secure Harry Wilson's future following his fine form this season.

The Welshman, who was linked with a move away in the summer, has impressed with five goals and three assists in 16 Premier League appearances this season.

With Wilson out of contract at the end of the season, Fulham see a new deal as a top priority, along with their January transfer plans.