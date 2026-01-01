Arsenal January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Arne Slot's side in 2026 winter window

By Barney Corkhill | 01 Jan 2026 06:00 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 06:00

Arsenal head into the New Year with 2026 promising potential greatness for their current crop, as Mikel Arteta's side look to put three years of near-misses behind them and finally end a 22-year wait to be crowned Premier League champions.

After a summer transfer window which increased their strength in depth to a point where many observers now credit them with having the best squad in the league, the Gunners could look to further bolster their ranks in January in an attempt to get them over the line.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Arsenal confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Arsenal confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Arsenal net spend: January 2026

Arsenal total spend January 2026: £0m

Arsenal total income January 2026: £0m

Arsenal net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Arsenal transfer rumours for January 2026

In

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille)

Toni Fruk (Rijeka)

Nathaniel Brown (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Out

© Imago / Sportimage

Gabriel Jesus (AC Milan)

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Panathinaikos)

Gabriel Martinelli (Fenerbahce)

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.