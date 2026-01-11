Arenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta set for 'spectacular raid' on Champions League rival amid Premier League concerns

By Lewis Nolan | 11 Jan 2026 08:19

Arsenal are reported to have made an enquiry about Bradley Barcola to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners will hope to advance into the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, when they take on Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Mikel Arteta is sure to make a number of changes from the side that failed to score against Liverpool on Thursday, and he will hope that his team are able to take advantage of their Championship opponents.

While the Gunners are leading in the Premier League title race, there are concerns that Manchester City could overcome their six-point deficit due to the fact their forward line has been considerably more impressive this season.

TEAMtalk report that while PSG winger Barcola would not be available this month, a summer move to the Emirates is a real possibility, with Arsenal said to have enquired about the Frenchman.

© Imago

Does Bradley Barcola make sense for Arsenal?

Gabriel Martinelli has long been considered Arsenal's first-choice left winger, but there have been concerns about his production.

Though the Brazilian scored 15 Premier League goals in 2022-23, that was the only time in six seasons that he managed to net at least nine times in the top flight.

Martinelli scored 10 goals and provided five assists for Arsenal in 51 games last campaign, whereas Barcola scored 21 goals and registered 18 assists in 58 matches.

It should be noted that the PSG forward played 3,655 minutes for the French side in 2024-25, only just surpassing Martinelli's total of 3,551 minutes.

Considering Barcola faces stiff competition from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue for a starting spot at PSG, perhaps Arsenal could tempt the 23-year-old to the club by offering him a regular place in the XI.

© Iconsport

Why Arsenal need more attacking firepower to beat Manchester City

Arsenal may be six points ahead of City, but they have been in advantageous positions before and failed to get over the line.

While the Gunners have conceded the fewest goals in each of the last two seasons, they have witnessed both Liverpool and Manchester City win the Premier League thanks to their superior forward lines.

Pep Guardiola's side arguably have the best striker in the world in the form of Erling Haaland, and having signed Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, it would not be surprising if they become the team to beat over the next few seasons.

Matching City's firepower could be a way for Arteta to establish a dynasty at Arsenal, though he must first prove his credentials this term by claiming the Premier League trophy.