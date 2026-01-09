Preview: Portsmouth vs Arsenal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 09 Jan 2026 23:02 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 23:11

Premier League leaders Arsenal will start their FA Cup campaign with a trip to Fratton Park for Sunday's meeting with second-tier Portsmouth.

The Gunners are the most successful team in the competition's history with 14 FA Cups in their trophy cabinet, while Portsmouth have lifted the coveted trophy on two occasions.

Match preview

Portsmouth are currently battling to retain their Championship status, with the south coast side hovering just a point above the drop zone after winning six, drawing seven and losing 11 of their 24 league matches.

John Mousinho’s charges showed signs of improvement with a four-game unbeaten run at the end of 2025 (W2, L2), only to be abruptly brought down to earth by a heavy 5-0 away defeat against Bristol City on New Year’s Day.

Pompey were due to be back in action against promotion-chasing Ipswich Town last weekend, but the game was called off due to a frozen pitch at Fratton Park, offering their injury-hit squad some valuable rest ahead of an almighty challenge against the Premier League leaders.

As the clear underdogs, Portsmouth will be leaning on home advantage to play a crucial role, especially as they have lost just one of their previous six outings at Fratton Park (W3, D2).

Their hopes of a major upset may be tempered by the fact that they have lost their last five FA Cup tie against Premier League opposition since Frederic Piquionne and Kevin-Prince Boateng scored in a 2-0 extra-time win against Tottenham in the 2009-10 semi-finals.

They have also failed to win any of their previous 22 competitive games against Arsenal since they prevailed via a 5-4 scoreline in a top-flight home game in March 1958, reinforcing the sheer size of the task that faces Mousinho’s side on Sunday.

As the Championship’s second-lowest scorers, Mousinho will know that his team will have their work cut out to even trouble the scorers, considering Arsenal boast the Premier League’s best defensive record with just 14 goals conceded in 21 games.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Arsenal, meanwhile, are in a strong position to end their 22-year wait for Premier League glory after winning 15, drawing four and losing two of their 21 top-flight matches this season.

Mikel Arteta's side bounced back from December's defeat to Aston Villa with five consecutive league victories, before they played out a goalless draw in Thursday's home clash against reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.

The Gunners may have missed the chance to extend their lead over Manchester City and Aston Villa to eight points, but they would have been pleased to have maintained their unbeaten record at the Emirates Stadium this season, having avoided defeat in all 16 competitive home games, including nine wins and two draws in the Premier League.

Arsenal will now leave the home comforts of the Emirates for a run of four consecutive away games, beginning with the start of their bid to win the FA Cup for the first time since beating Chelsea 2-1 in the behind-closed-doors final in 2020.

The run to the 2019-20 trophy included a 2-0 away victory over Portsmouth in the fifth round - a result that maintained their 100% record against the south coast side in the competition, after previously prevailing in ties in 1932, 1974 and 2004.

The Gunners have also won each of their previous five competitive games against Pompey since they were held to a goalless draw at Fratton Park in the Premier League on Boxing Day 2007.

Perhaps one of the only concerns for Arsenal is that they have fallen in the third round in the last two seasons, losing 2-0 to Liverpool in January 2024 before experiencing penalty shootout disappointment against Manchester United last term.

Portsmouth form (all competitions):

L W D D W L

Arsenal form (all competitions):

W W W W W D

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Mousinho has confirmed that midfielder Mark Kosznovszky will be out for around nine to 12 months after tearing his ACL and MCL.

Defender Hayden Matthews suffered an ankle injury at Bristol City, which is expected to keep him out of action for at least two months.

Portsmouth also remain without their star attacker, Josh Murphy, as well as Callum Lang, Josh Knight, Connor Ogilvie, Thomas Waddingham and Florian Bianchini.

In more positive news, captain Marlon Pack and first-choice striker Colby Bishop could be in contention following their respective injury issues.

As for the Gunners, the defensive duo of Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera are making progress in their respective injury recoveries, although the pair will not be ready for Sunday's away trip.

Young attacker Max Dowman remain sidelined with an ankle issue, while defender Piero Hincapie is a doubt after being forced off in the second half against Liverpool.

Arteta is widely expected to make wholesale changes in a bid to rest key members of his squad, which will open up spots in the starting lineup for the likes of Ben White, Christian Norgaard, Eberechi Eze, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

Kai Havertz, who has recovered from his knee injury, could be given minutes off the bench if the attacker is able to prove his match fitness in time for the third-round tie.

Portsmouth possible starting lineup:

Schmid; Devlin, Shaughnessy, Poole, Swanson; Dozzell, Pack; Segecic, Chaplin, Blair; Bishop

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Arrizabalaga; White, Salmon, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Merino, Norgaard, Eze; Madeuke, Martinelli, Jesus

We say: Portsmouth 0-3 Arsenal

While Arteta is set to rest is first-team regulars, Arsenal's impressive squad depth ensures a strong lineup will still be put out on Sunday.

As for Portsmouth, they will struggle to threaten in the final third without the likes of Murphy and Lang, and we believe they will find it difficult to weather the Arsenal attacking pressure, which is why we think the Gunners could run out comfortable winners at Fratton Park.

