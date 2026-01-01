Arsenal transfer news: Ethan Nwaneri wanted by particular Premier League club as 'unhappy' notion shot down

By Ben Knapton | 01 Jan 2026 09:43

Out-of-favour Arsenal attacker Ethan Nwaneri has supposedly attracted interest from one particular Premier League club as the January transfer window gets into full swing.

Despite a breakthrough 2024-25 campaign in which he managed nine goals in all competitions, the 18-year-old's minutes have been severely restricted in the current season.

Nwaneri did not even make the matchday squad for Arsenal's 4-1 win over Aston Villa in Tuesday's Premier League game, due to the sheer volume of competition for places in Mikel Arteta's team.

The Premier League's youngest-ever player largely covered for Bukayo Saka on the right-hand side last season, but Arsenal see him as a central player moving forward, which has hampered his development somewhat.

Eberechi Eze and Martin Odegaard are ahead of Nwaneri in the number 10 pecking order, and the 18-year-old has been limited to just 446 appearances across 11 games this season, scoring once.

Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri attracts Bournemouth loan interest?

© Imago

As a result, rival clubs could test Arsenal's resolve over Nwaneri during the January transfer window, and the Daily Mail claims that Bournemouth are keeping tabs on the situation.

The Cherries are expected to lose star man Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City in a £65m deal, and Andoni Iraola is also working without ex-Liverpool youngster Ben Gannon-Doak due to a serious hamstring injury.

Nwaneri could therefore fill the Semenyo void at the Vitality Stadium for the second half of the season, and Arsenal are supposedly aware that the teenager is 'keen' for regular minutes at this stage of his career.

Nwaneri is not thought to be 'unhappy' with his situation at the Emirates Stadium, and a permanent departure is not in the realm of possibility, but there is potential for a loan agreement in the coming weeks.

The 18-year-old's only starts in the 2025-26 season have come in the Champions League and EFL Cup, and he has not played a single minute in the Premier League since November's North London derby win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium this Saturday, but if at least one of Riccardo Calafiori or Declan Rice return from injury, Nwaneri's chances of making the matchday squad are extremely slim.

Could any other Arsenal players leave in January?

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador/Sportimage

Nwaneri and fellow Hale End graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly were two of Arsenal's shining lights last season, and the latter's rise to prominence also saw him force his way into the England setup under Thomas Tuchel.

However, Lewis-Skelly has been bumped down the pecking order by Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie, and the 19-year-old could also be tempted by a loan move elsewhere, especially as his World Cup hopes are in jeopardy.

No other exits are expected to materialise during what should be a quiet January window for Arsenal, whose returning striker Gabriel Jesus has ruled out the possibility of a departure during the winter market.

The long-term futures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are clouded in some uncertainty, but Arsenal should rebuff any bids for the wingers in the coming weeks too.