Arsenal transfer news: Gunners make 'phone enquiries' over move for talented Borussia Dortmund prospect

By Ben Sully | 09 Jan 2026 17:56 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 17:57

Arsenal have reportedly enquired about a potential move for Borussia Dortmund youngster Romeo Ritter.

The 17-year-old is currently developing his game in Dortmund's youth ranks, where he has demonstrated that he can play as a central defender and left-back.

Ritter has made a couple of appearances in the UEFA Youth League this season, while he also played against Leeds United Under-21s and Manchester United Under-21s in the Premier League in December.

Arsenal have seemingly been keeping a close eye on his displays, with Florian Plettenberg reporting that the Gunners and AC Milan have made 'phone enquiries' about Ritter.

Ritter's Dortmund dream revealed

The update claims that the teenager is 'dreaming' of forcing his way into the Dortmund first team in the future.

However, there is uncertainty over his long-term future at Signal Iduna Park due to his contract situation.

Ritter's current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2027, and it is unclear whether he will pen fresh terms with die Schwarzgelben.

As a result, the likes of Arsenal and Milan will watch how the contract situation develops in the coming months.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Arsenal's balanced recruitment plan

Arsenal spent significant funds in the summer to bolster their squad with the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze.

Those were signings that were made to immediately improve Mikel Arteta's squad and boost their chances of lifting the Premier League title.

While they will continue to look for ready-made players, the club's recruitment team are also on the lookout for talented prospects who can develop into Arsenal stars of the future.

Dortmund's Ritter is clearly someone who has been identified as a highly-rated young centre-back and will continue to be monitored by Arsenal's scouting team before they decide whether the teenager is a viable target.