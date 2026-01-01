Bournemouth January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Andoni Iraola's side in 2026 winter window

By Ben Sully | 01 Jan 2026 06:10 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 06:10

After making a positive start to the Premier League season, Bournemouth have experienced a significant drop-off in form in the lead-up to the January window.

Bournemouth have dropped down to the bottom half of the Premier League table and are bracing themselves for the departure of their best attacker, Antoine Semenyo.

The Cherries will be looking to find a suitable replacement for the Ghana international, as well as addressing other areas of Andoni Iraola's squad.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Bournemouth's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Bournemouth confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Bournemouth confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Bournemouth net spend: January 2026

Bournemouth total spend January 2026: £0m

Bournemouthtotal income January 2026: £0m

Bournemouth net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Bournemouth transfer rumours for January 2026

In

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Ruben Vargas (Sevilla)

Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City)

Tarik Muharemovic (Sassuolo)

Out

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City, Liverpool)

Julian Araujo (Celtic)

You can find a complete list of the latest Bournemouth transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.