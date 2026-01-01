Liverpool January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Arne Slot's side in 2026 winter window

By Barney Corkhill | 01 Jan 2026 06:55

After spending more money in one transfer window than any club had ever done before during the summer, Liverpool - and many of those expensive signings - have endured a largely underwhelming 2025-26 season so far.

The champions find themselves significantly off the pace in the defence of the crown that they won so convincingly last term, although after such a huge outlay in the last window, it remains to be seen whether they will enter the transfer market again in January in an attempt to help close the gap at the top.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Liverpool's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Liverpool confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Liverpool confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Liverpool net spend: January 2026

Liverpool total spend January 2026: £0m

Liverpool total income January 2026: £0m

Liverpool net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Liverpool transfer rumours for January 2026

In

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Alex Toth (Ferencvaros)

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

Gabriel Mec (Gremio)

Carlos Baleba (Brighton)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)

Out

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Mohamed Salah (Al Hilal, Al-Qadsiah, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray)

Ibrahima Konate (Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid)

You can find a complete list of the latest Liverpool transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.