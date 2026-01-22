Man Utd, Liverpool must pay 'world-record fee' for Tottenham star Micky van de Ven

By Carter White | 22 Jan 2026 15:45 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 15:46

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly slapped a huge price tag on Manchester United and Liverpool target Micky van de Ven.

It is known that the Premier League champions are admirers of the Dutchman, who is seen as a serious target after the Reds missed out on a star defender this season.

For the bargain price of £20m, Manchester City secured the services of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi earlier this month.

The England international was mightily close to signing for Liverpool on the final day of the summer transfer window.

However, with Palace failing to source an adequate replacement, Guehi was forced to stay at Selhurst Park until the New Year.

© Imago / Sportimage

Tottenham place 'world-record price tag' on Van de Ven

According to TEAMtalk, struggling Spurs are desperate to keep hold of star defender Van de Ven over the coming years.

The report claims that the Lilywhites are in discussions with the 24-year-old regarding an improvement to his current contract.

It is understood that Tottenham are willing to double Van de Ven's salary so that it is in line with the club's biggest earners.

However, the centre-back is supposedly unlikely to commit his long-term services to the club given their ongoing struggles under head coach Thomas Frank.

With Manchester United and Liverpool circling around the talent, Spurs are said to be demanding £100m for Van de Ven.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Van de Ven sale could break records

Should Tottenham manage to pocket £100m from the proposed sale of Van de Ven, then he would become the most expensive defender in the history of football.

That title currently belongs to Manchester United's Harry Maguire, who moved to Old Trafford from Leicester City in 2019 for £80m.

With the best years of his career still ahead of him, Van de Ven has the potential to become a Premier League great at either Anfield or Old Trafford.