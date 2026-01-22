Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils show 'serious interest' in £65m La Liga star who is Aston Villa's radar

By Ben Sully | 22 Jan 2026 15:18

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal.

The 28-year-old has cemented himself as a club legend during his 416 competitive appearances for La Real.

Oyarzabal has scored 121 goals for the Basque club, including the winning goal in the 2019-20 Copa del Rey final against Athletic Bilbao.

Given his icon status and strong affiliation with Real Sociedad, Oyarzabal is unlikely to be in any rush to leave San Sebastian, especially as he has a contract until the summer of 2028.

With that said, Manchester United have emerged as a potential suitor for the forward who scored Spain's Euro 2024-winning goal.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Man United eyeing Oyarzabal move

According to Football Transfers, Man United are showing 'serious interest' in the Real Sociedad forward.

Man United representatives were at the Reale Arena at the weekend for Real Sociedad's 2-1 win over Barcelona.

The report claims that club officials held talks over Marcus Rashford's future at Barcelona, but it also allowed them to have a closer look at Oyarzabal.

The 28-year-old scored his side's opener in the narrow victory, showcasing his quality in front of goal.

In addition to Man United, Aston Villa have also been linked with Oyarzabal as they look to strengthen their forward line following Donyell Malen's exit.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Does Oyarzabal have a release clause?

Real Sociedad will be reluctant to lose Oyarzabal's services as a goalscorer and as a leader in the dressing room.

However, La Real could be left powerless to resist the player's potential exit if one of his suitors decides to trigger his release clause.

The Spain international is understood to have a €75m (£65m) release clause in his Real Sociedad contract.

However, any potential move is unlikely to take place until the end of the season, with Oyarzabal currently focused on his duties with Pellegrino Matarazzo's side.