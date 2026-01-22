Preview: Plymouth Argyle vs Luton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 22 Jan 2026 15:22

Plymouth Argyle play host to Luton Town on Saturday afternoon, looking to make it five unbeaten in the league.

At a time when the Pilgrims are 14th in the League One table, the Hatters are seventh and looking to move into the playoff places.

Match preview

Although Plymouth Argyle are yet to taste defeat in 2026, Tom Cleverley's side are still focused on distancing themselves from the relegation zone.

The Pilgrims have recorded three wins and a draw in all competitions since the turn of the year and will be looking to build on their unexpected victory away to Peterborough United.

A Aribim Pepple goal moved Argyle four points clear of the League One relegation zone as they continue to get their season back on track.

An area for concern will be their defensive unit, their 39 goals conceded ranks among the lowest in the division and will need to be improved as the business end of the season draws closer.

With that said, they have started the New Year much better and have conceded just one league goal in 2026.

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

As for Luton Town, the replacement of Matt Bloomfield with Jack Wilshere has turned their fortunes around this season.

Taking over in October, the former Arsenal midfielder has overseen 20 games so far, winning nine, drawing six and losing just five.

The upturn in form has given the Hatters a big lift and they come into Saturday's contest one place outside the playoff places.

Wilshere's side did find themselves 2-0 down after 22 minutes last time out but came from behind to get a valuable draw against high-flying Lincoln City, highlighting their resilience.

Should Luton Town make it four wins from six in the league, they could end the weekend in the top six still with a game in hand on the sides above them.

This will be the second time the two sides have met this season, with a ten man Plymouth beating the Hatters 3-2 back in September.

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

W L D D W W

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

L D D W W W

Luton Town League One form:

L W W L W D

Luton Town form (all competitions):

W W L W L D

Team News

© Imago

Plymouth Argyle enter this one with no added injury woes.

However, the Pilgrims will once again be without Julio Pleguezelo who continues to miss out with a calf injury.

Two goals in his last two should mean Pepple starts again.

Luton appear to have come away from their latest clash with no further injury concerns, allowing Wilshere the luxury of naming the same XI once again.

Goals from Gideon Kodua and Nahki Wells last time out should mean their spots in the side are safe.

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Edwards, Ross, Mitchell, Galloway; Curtis, Boateng, Ralls, Sorinola; Tolaj, Pepple

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Lonwijk, Andersen, Naismith, Johnson; Walsh, Bramall; Lawrence, Clark, Kodua; Wells

We say: Plymouth Argyle 1-1 Luton Town

Both in good form, this is a hard one to call. We expect a closely fought encounter with the points ultimately being shared.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.