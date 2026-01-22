Burnley lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 22 Jan 2026 13:35 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 13:45

Burnley could be without seven players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor.

Josh Cullen recently sustained an ACL injury and is joined on the sidelines by Jordan Beyer (thigh), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Mike Tresor (ankle), while Zian Flemming and Joe Worrall will both have knocks assessed ahead of kickoff.

Marcus Edwards started just his fourth Premier League game and scored his first goal in the division to help Burnley claim a point in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield. The former Tottenham academy starlet is likely to be rewarded with another start in the final third this weekend.

Head coach Scott Parker may consider sticking with a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Edwards and Jaidon Anthony providing support in attack for central striker Armando Broja. Lyle Foster and Loum Tchaouna will both be pushing for recalls, though.

In the absence of Cullen, Lesley Ugochukwu and Florentino Luis are expected to link arms in centre-midfield, while ex-Spurs man Kyle Walker and Lucas Pires could continue as wing-backs, the latter could get the nod over Quilindschy Hartman who has been linked with a January exit.

Bashir Humphreys, Maxime Esteve and Axel Tuanzebe are the most likely trio to start in the back three, protecting goalkeeper Martin Dubravka who made eight saves against Liverpool last time out and has made a division-high 85 saves in total this season.

Burnley possible starting lineup: Dubravka; Tuanzebe, Esteve, Humphreys; Walker, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Pires; Edwards, Anthony; Broja

> Click here to see how Tottenham Hotspur could line up for this contest