Liverpool 1-1 Burnley: Highlights, man of the match, stats as wasteful Reds suffer 45-year worst

​​​​​​Liverpool suffered a 45-year worst as Burnley fought back to hold the wasteful Reds to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League at Anfield.

Arne Slot's men memorably only prevailed at Turf Moor earlier this term thanks to a Mohamed Salah penalty, but their spot-kick luck was not in on Saturday, as Dominik Szoboszlai struck the bar from 12 yards just after the 30-minute mark.

However, the Hungarian was bailed out by the in-form Florian Wirtz, who thundered in a powerful opener shortly before the break, and it was no less than the champions deserved.

Liverpool could and should have been out of sight by half time, but they were punished for their inability to add to their lead, as a resurgent Burnley levelled through Marcus Edwards midway through the second 45.

All of the hosts' huffing and puffing was subsequently in vain, meaning that they have failed to win all three of their league home games against newly-promoted sides in 2025-26, suffering that fate for the first time in a single season since 1981.

The holders remain in fourth place, but they are only leading fifth-placed Manchester United by one point, while 19th-placed Burnley are seven points adrift of safety.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Liverpool fans best not look at the statistics section for this particular game.

Under Sean Dyche or Scott Parker, Burnley have always been an awkward opponent for esteemed Premier League clubs, but the Reds had more than their fair share of opportunities to put the Clarets to the sword.

However, having had an astronomical 32 shots, produced three big chances and generated 2.92 Expected Goals, the champions only have themselves to blame for leaving their shooting boots behind.

Today's draw should have been Liverpool's final game without Mohamed Salah before he returns from the Africa Cup of Nations, and while the 33-year-old may not be the force he was last season, the Reds were crying out for a touch of his ruthlessness today.

Home fans will not celebrate Liverpool extending their unbeaten run to 12 games after this profligate display, but Burnley have more solid foundations to build on, even if their winless streak now stands at 13 top-flight matches.

LIVERPOOL VS. BURNLEY HIGHLIGHTS

32nd min: Liverpool 0-0 Burnley (Dominik Szoboszlai penalty miss)

Florentino Luis is currently the most relieved man inside Anfield.

The Burnley midfielder catches Cody Gakpo inside the box with a trailing leg, but Szoboszlai crashes his penalty against the crossbar, and the Clarets survive.

42nd min, Liverpool 1-0 Burnley (Florian Wirtz)

Burnley do not survive this time!

Hugo Ekitike does brilliantly to get to the byline inside the box, but with nothing else on, he can only fire the ball at Martin Dubravka's chest.

However, Curtis Jones picks up the pieces and plays the ball back to Wirtz, who opens up the angle and arrows a masterful finish into the top corner at Dubravka's near post.

66th min: Liverpool 1-1 Burnley (Marcus Edwards)

Deserved!

The Clarets had been threatening to force their way back into the match, and their pressure soon tells, as Florentino breaks the lines with a lovely threaded pass into Edwards.

The winger lets the ball run across his body in the left-hand side of the box, before picking out the far side of the net with a brilliant low strike.

MAN OF THE MATCH - BASHIR HUMPHREYS

One of the stars of the show at both ends of the field during Burnley's draw with Man United, Bashir Humphreys was nothing short of magnificent at the back once again on Saturday.

The 22-year-old made not one, but two clearances off the line, comprising part of his 12 defensive contributions which also include five clearances, four blocks and two recoveries in a monstrous defensive display.

LIVERPOOL VS. BURNLEY MATCH STATS

Possession: Liverpool 73%-27% Burnley

Shots: Liverpool 32-7 Burnley

Shots on target: Liverpool 11-1 Burnley

Corners: Liverpool 9-1 Burnley

Fouls: Liverpool 8-10 Burnley

BEST STATS

Liverpool have become the first reigning champions in Premier League history to fail to win at home against all of the promoted clubs (1-1 draws with Sunderland and Burnley, 0-0 draw with Leeds). pic.twitter.com/p653VyH3xq — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) January 17, 2026

Florian Wirtz has now been directly involved in six goals in his seven games across all competitions for Liverpool.



?️ vs. Tottenham

⚽ vs. Wolves

❌ vs. Leeds

⚽ vs. Fulham

❌ vs. Arsenal

⚽?️ vs. Barnsley

⚽ vs. Burnley



Goals in back-to-back games. ? pic.twitter.com/6w5P42qv5f — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 17, 2026

Dominik Szoboszlai has missed a penalty for the first time since 2021.



He is 20 for 22 from the penalty spot in his career. pic.twitter.com/DEZKD2Mj8x — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) January 17, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Liverpool resume their quest for Champions League progression away to Marseille on Wednesday, three days before a top-flight trip to Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, Burnley have a week to recuperate before welcoming an out-of-sorts Tottenham Hotspur side to Turf Moor next Saturday.

