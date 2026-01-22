Tottenham lineup vs. Burnley: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 22 Jan 2026 13:35 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 13:45

Tottenham Hotspur could be without up to nine players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Burnley at Turf Moor.

Lucas Bergvall is facing another spell on the sidelines after sustaining an ankle injury in Tuesday’s 2-0 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund, while Ben Davies (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison (both knee), Rodrigo Bentancur, Mohammed Kudus and Richarlison (all thigh) are also ruled out.

Joao Palhinha (knock) and Pape Sarr (illness) will both be assessed ahead of kickoff, while Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragusin, Yves Bissouma, Mathys Tel and January signing Conor Gallagher are all available to return after missing the midweek win over Dortmund - the former was suspended and the latte four were ineligible.

Van de Ven is expected to replace Kevin Danso and start at centre-back alongside Cristian Romero, while Pedro Porro and either Djed Spence or Destiny Udogie operate as full-backs in a four-man defence protecting goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Gallagher could deputise in midfield alongside Archie Gray or Palhinha - if fit - while Xavi Simons will likely continue in an advanced central role behind striker Dominic Solanke, who scored his first goal of the season in midweek after a lengthy spell out through injury.

Under pressure head coach Thomas Frank has favoured Wilson Odobert on the right flank in recent matches and the former Burnley winger could retain his starting spot this weekend, while Tel and Randal Kolo Muani battle for a start on the left side of attack.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Gray, Gallagher; Odobert, Simons, Tel; Solanke

