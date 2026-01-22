Tottenham transfer news: Spurs planning 'shock move' for West Ham attacker before January deadline

By Matt Law | 22 Jan 2026 08:08 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 08:10

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering making a spectacular move for West Ham United attacker Crysencio Summerville before the end of the January transfer window.

Summerville helped West Ham record a 2-1 win over Tottenham in the Premier League last weekend, with the attacker scoring his side's opener in the London derby.

According to the Daily Mail, a number of clubs are keeping a close eye on Summerville's situation ahead of the closing of the winter market.

The report claims that Tottenham are among the teams showing an interest, with head coach Thomas Frank determined to boost his options before the window closes.

Mathys Tel is said to be unsettled at Tottenham, and the arrival of Summerville would allow Spurs to grant a loan move for the former.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Tottenham 'lining up' move for West Ham's Summerville

Paris FC are said to be showing the strongest interest in Tel, who has been left out of Tottenham's Champions League squad for the second time this season.

Summerville scored 25 goals and registered 13 assists in 89 appearances for Leeds before making the switch to West Ham in the summer of 2024.

The 24-year-old has a record of three goals and six assists in 40 appearances for the Hammers, while he has now featured on 70 occasions in the Premier League during his career, scoring six times and registering seven assists.

Summerville has a contract at the London Stadium until June 2029, with the option of a further 12 months, but West Ham would find it difficult to keep the forward if they were relegated from the Premier League this term.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Summerville could 'replace' Tel at Tottenham

Such a move would prove to be incredibly unpopular with West Ham fans for obvious reasons and could lead to more protests against the board.

West Ham boosted their survival hopes with their success over Spurs last time out, but the Hammers remain in 18th spot in the Premier League table, five points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest with 16 games left to play.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side will resume their league campaign at home to Sunderland on Saturday afternoon before ending the month away to Chelsea.