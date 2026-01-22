Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'developing keen interest' in Premier League star as Marc Guehi alternative

By Lewis Nolan | 22 Jan 2026 01:32

Liverpool are keen on bringing in Micky van de Ven from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds emerged as 3-0 winners against Marseille on Wednesday, with centre-back Virgil van Dijk partnered by Joe Gomez.

Ibrahima Konate was unavailable due to a family matter, but his absence meant that the club only had two senior centre-backs in the squad against Marseille.

Liverpool were reportedly hoping to sign Marc Guehi for free in the summer, but his move to Manchester City has left them in need of an alternative.

The Daily Mail report that the club are keen on signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven, whose contract expires in 2029 and has so far resisted signing a new deal.

© Imago / Sportimage

What do Liverpool need in defence in January and the summer?

Liverpool will likely need to bring in at least two centre-backs over the next two transfer windows given Van Dijk is 34 and Konate is set to leave the club for free at the end of the season.

Gomez performed admirably against Marseille, but the Englishman has been frequently injured during his time on Merseyside, and he will only have a year left on his contract in the summer.

Arne Slot's side have experienced difficulties when playing out from defence this term following the exit of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, so signing players capable of progressing possession would be sensible.

However, Liverpool centre-backs must also be comfortable defending large areas of space given the club's full-backs are adventurous and will often join the attack.

© Imago / Sportimage

Is Micky van de Ven the right fit for Liverpool?

Van De Ven is an exceptional channel defender, with his immense speed helping him get the better of opposition attackers.

The 24-year-old in fact recorded the fastest speed by a player on record in England's top flight in February 2024, clocking a speed of 37.38 km/h against Brentford.

Van De Ven profiles well from a physical perspective, but he has missed 48 games due to injury since 2023-24.

The Dutchman can also struggle to build out from the back, and his limitations with the ball could exacerbate the Reds' issues.

If Liverpool were to bring in another centre-back capable of playing progressively, then perhaps Van de Ven would be a strong addition.