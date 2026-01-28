Transfer news and rumours today: Liverpool 'finalising' loan move for goalkeeper, Villa confirm Tammy Abraham signing, Atletico 'eye move' for Bayern Munich star

By Saikat Mandal | 28 Jan 2026 11:34 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 13:38

Liverpool goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek is reportedly set to join FC Cincinnati on loan.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper joined from Polish club FC Wroclaw for £250,000 in the summer of 2020 and has represented the Reds at youth levels.

After impressing heavily for both the under-18 and the under-21 levels, he was named on the bench for six first-team matches under Jurgen Klopp in 2023-24.

Unfortunately, Mrozek did not play any senior games for the club and spent the second half of last season on loan at National League side Forest Green Rovers.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Poland youth international will now join the Major League Soccer side as their third goalkeeper, and the deal includes a purchase option.

The Villans have finally confirmed the signing of Tammy Abraham from Besiktas.

The England striker left Chelsea to join AS Roma in 2021 and moved to Besiktas on loan, but the Turkish club activated their buy option for him on Monday for £11m.

According to a report from BBC Sport, Villa have paid £18.3m to Besiktas to complete Abraham's signature.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a great loan spell at Villa Park in 2018-19 and helped the club earn promotion from the Championship with 26 goals in 40 games.

The former Roma striker could feature against Brentford this Sunday, but he is not registered to play against Red Bull Salzburg in the Europa League.

Nottingham Forest in talks to sign Wolves goalkeeper

© Imago

Wolverhampton Wanderers are almost certain to be relegated this season, unless they find a miraculous turnaround of form and defy all odds.

It also means Wolves are likely to lose their key players, and several of them have reportedly already been targeted by Premier League rivals.

According to a report from BBC Sport, Nottingham Forest are in talks to sign Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa, who is the first-choice option for head coach Rob Edwards.

Sam Johnstone has been linked with a move away from Wolves, with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly showing an interest, and it appears Wolves might be forced to offload any one of them.

Atletico Madrid in the race for Bayern Munich midfielder?

© Imago

Away from the Premier League, Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have reportedly registered an interest in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The German midfielder is one of the senior players at Bayern and has made over 290 appearances across all competitions since joining from Schalke in 2018.

Goretzka has a contract until the end of the season, and there is no indication from the Bavarian giants that they will offer him a new deal.

According to Florian Plettenberg, concrete talks have taken place between Mateu Alemany, Atleti's sporting director and Goretzka’s agency in Munich.

With his contract expiring Bayern could be open to selling the midfielder in the January window, but Atletico may struggle to meet their asking price.