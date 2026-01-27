Tottenham transfer news: Spurs eye 'shock move' for Wolves goalkeeper

By Saikat Mandal | 27 Jan 2026 19:32 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 21:56

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering making a shock move for Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the January transfer window.

Tottenham have been busy this month, bringing in Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid and Brazilian prospect Souza from Santos as Thomas Frank looks to strengthen his squad.

Johnstone joined Wolves in the summer of 2024 from Crystal Palace after losing his place to Dean Henderson, and he has made only 24 appearances for the Premier League side.

The former West Bromwich Albion shot-stopper already has 85 appearances at the Premier League level, but he has lost his place to Jose Sa at Wolves.

Spurs eye move for Sam Johnstone?

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Spurs have lined up four-time England cap Johnstone for a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, after he fell out of favour at Molineux.

Johnstone would love the chance to move to Spurs, given that Wolves are more likely to be relegated and that he will be able to play Premier League football next season.

The 32-year-old keeper, however, could face a strong challenge to remove Guglielmo Vicario from the starting role, and he may have to remain content with the second-choice option.

Meanwhile, Johnstone is not the only Wolves player Spurs are targeting this month, with reports suggesting that Frank's side are in the hunt to land Hugo Bueno, who is expected to leave Molineux at the end of the season.

The north London club have missed out on signing Andrew Robertson from Liverpool, and they are keen to sign the Spaniard, who would add invaluable experience and leadership to their ranks.

Sam Johnstone to replace Antonin Kinsky?

According to a report from GiveMeSport, West Ham are working on a deal to sign Antonin Kinsky, who has struggled for regular game time under Frank.

Kinsky, who joined from Slavia Prague last January, featured 10 times and kept three clean sheets for Spurs last season, but has managed only two appearances this season.

The Hammers reportedly want to bring in the Czech Republic international on loan with the option to sign him permanently next summer.

If Kinsky leaves the club this month, it could pave the way for Johnstone's potential arrival, and Wolves are unlikely to block the move.