Tottenham identify Andy Robertson alternative as Thomas Frank targets 'determined' £20m defender

By Ben Knapton | 26 Jan 2026 21:28

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly earmarked an alternative to Andrew Robertson after seemingly missing out on a deal for the Liverpool left-back.

The Lilywhites were reported to have struck a verbal agreement with Robertson over a £5m January move, and Liverpool were initially not completely against the idea of a winter departure.

Robertson is in the final six months of his contract with the Premier League champions, but the Reds pulled the plug on an exit for the 31-year-old following yet another defensive injury.

Joe Gomez joined ACL victim Giovanni Leoni on the sidelines at the weekend, suffering a head injury in the 3-2 loss to Bournemouth, which Ibrahima Konate also missed due to the death of his father.

As Liverpool are also not expected to sign another senior defender before the transfer deadline, the Reds could not fathom offloading Robertson, and negotiations with Tottenham subsequently broke down.

Tottenham target Premier League left-back as Andy Robertson alternative?

The ex-Hull City man would have added invaluable experience and leadership to Tottenham's ranks, but the Europa League winners have now apparently turned their attention to a more juvenile left-back.

According to TEAMtalk, Spurs are now on the trail of Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hugo Bueno, who is expected to leave Molineux at the end of the season should the Old Gold suffer an expected relegation to the Championship.

Both Everton and Tottenham have supposedly taken a liking to the Spaniard, who was also wanted on loan by Rangers for the 2025-26 season but opted to remain with the Premier League's basement boys.

However, Bueno is 'determined' to continue competing at the top level if Wolves go down, and he could reportedly be available for £20m if Rob Edwards's men fail to escape the relegation zone before the end of the season.

The 23-year-old joined the Wolves academy setup in 2019 and has now made 71 senior appearances for the Old Gold in all tournaments, providing one goal and two assists in that time.

Bueno - a Spain Under-21 international - has started 14 Premier League matches for Wolves this season, and the defender's contract at Molineux has another two-and-a-half years left to run.

Andy Robertson or Hugo Bueno - Why not both for Spurs?

Tottenham targeted Robertson after losing Ben Davies to a serious ankle injury, and the Welshman is also expected to depart on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Davies's prospective exit would deprive Tottenham of their most experienced voice in the dressing room, and some fans may question why they are now going after a younger player eight years Robertson's junior.

Bueno's talent and attacking ability are evident, and he would keep Destiny Udogie on his toes on the left-hand side, as well as allowing Djed Spence to compete with and cover for Pedro Porro on the right.

However, Spurs could also do with a Robertson, so the North London outfit have no reason not to pursue both left-backs when the summer rolls around, especially as the former can also play at left centre-back and Bueno on the right.