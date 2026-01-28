Elche vs. Barcelona: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for La Liga clash

By Matt Law | 28 Jan 2026 10:29 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 10:31

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Elche on Saturday night.

The Catalan giants are top of the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Elche are 11th, eight points off the top six.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Elche vs. Barcelona kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Saturday night.

Where is Elche vs. Barcelona being played?

Elche will welcome Barcelona to their home stadium, Estadio Martinez Valero.

The corresponding match during the 2022-23 La Liga campaign ended in a 4-0 win for Barcelona, who have been victorious in each of their last 11 matches against Los Franjiverdes.

How to watch Elche vs. Barcelona in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Elche and Barcelona will not be shown live on a TV channel.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through Disney+, which will stream one La Liga game per week in the UK as part of a three-year broadcasting deal.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Disney+ will show highlights of the best incidents and any goals which are scored at Estadio Martinez Valero.

Elche vs. Barcelona: What's the story?

To suggest that Barcelona have been dominant in their previous meetings with Elche would be an understatement, having won 35 of their 56 contests, suffering only nine defeats.

Barcelona, as mentioned, have been victorious in their last 11 games with Elche in all competitions and are unbeaten against Saturday's opponents since 1974.

Elche's last three wins over Barcelona have all been at home and have all been 1-0, but they also triumphed 4-3 in a thriller during the 1966-67 season.

Barcelona will be bidding to move four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid when they host Elche, who are winless in their last five matches in all competitions.

It has been an impressive campaign to date for Eder Sarabia's team, with the promoted outfit up in 11th, only three points behind eight-placed Real Sociedad, but they are just three points outside of the relegation zone.