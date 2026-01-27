Aston Villa lineup vs. Red Bull Salzburg: Predicted XI for final Europa League match in League Phase

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Jan 2026 17:50 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 18:06

Aston Villa could be without four players for Thursday’s Europa League clash with Red Bull Salzburg at Villa Park.

Key midfielder Youri Tielemans suffered an ankle injury in Villa’s 2-0 Premier League victory at Newcastle United on Sunday and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, while Boubacar Kamara and John McGinn remain out with knee injuries.

Ross Barkley is expected to return to team training this week after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee problem, and the midfielder is set to be assessed ahead of kickoff in the hope of returning to the matchday squad.

Now that Villa have already secured last-16 qualification following their 1-0 win at Fenerbahce last week, head coach Unai Emery is expected to rotate his side in multiple positions against Salzburg.

Goalkeeper Marco Bizot has started in four of Villa’s seven Europa League matches this season and could be given the nod to begin between the sticks once again on Thursday at the expense of first-choice shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez.

Andres Garcia could take the place of Matty Cash at right-back, while defensive trio Victor Lindelof, Tyrone Mings and Lucas Digne will all be looking to force their way back into the first XI at the expense of Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres ad Ian Maatsen.

Lamare Bogarde is expected to replace Tielemans and could link up with Amadou Onana and/or 18-year-old George Hemmings in centre-midfield. Morgan Rogers, meanwhile, may continue in an advanced central role, unless Emery opts to give his star attacker a rest.

Striker Ollie Watkins could also be rested and that would allow Evann Guessand to start up front, while Jadon Sancho - who scored against Fenerbahce - and Leon Bailey operate on the wings, the latter is in contention to replace Emiliano Buendia who, like Watkins, scored against Newcastle last time out.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Bizot; Garcia, Lindelof, Mings, Digne; Bogarde, Onana, Hemmings; Sancho, Guessand, Bailey