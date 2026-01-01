Brentford January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Keith Andrews's side in 2026 winter window

By Seye Omidiora | 01 Jan 2026 06:15

After undergoing a transformative summer that saw the departure of long-standing manager Thomas Frank to Tottenham Hotspur and the sale of several key stars, Brentford have navigated the first half of the 2025-26 campaign with a mix of resilience and adjustment.

The Bees saw a significant influx of capital following the high-profile exits of Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United and Yoane Wissa to Newcastle United, yet they chose to reinvest heavily in a new-look squad, including the club-record arrival of Dango Ouattara and the acquisition of Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher.

Under the guidance of new head coach Keith Andrews at the Gtech Community Stadium, the London side remain somewhat in transition as they look to prove they can stay a top-flight force following such a drastic overhaul of their tactical and playing staff.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Brentford's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Latest Brentford transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Max Beier (Borussia Dortmund)

Quinten Timber (Feyenoord)

Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven)

Bobby Thomas (Coventry City)

Andre Luiz (Rio Ave)

Santiago Gimenez (AC Milan)

Out

Igor Thiago (Liverpool, Aston Villa)

Kristoffer Ajer (Wolfsburg)

Fabio Carvalho (Bundesliga return)

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.