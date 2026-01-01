Everton January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for David Moyes's side in 2026 winter window

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Jan 2026 06:40

Everton's squad has been hit hard by the absence of stars due to the Africa Cup Of Nations, and while they will return before the end of the month, making additions in the January transfer window could help improve the club's options in both the short and long term.

David Moyes's side face little to no risk of Premier League relegation, so perhaps signings would boost his chances of taking the Toffees deep in the FA Cup.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Everton's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Everton confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Everton confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Everton net spend: January 2026

Everton total spend January 2026: £0m

Everton total income January 2026: £0m

Everton net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Everton transfer rumours for January 2026

In

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid)

Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)

Artem Dovbyk (Roma)

Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)

Jayden Bogle (Leeds United)

Out

© Imago / Sportimage

Vitaliy Mykolenko (RB Leipzig, Galatasaray)

James Garner (Manchester United)

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.