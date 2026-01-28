Fulham transfer news: European dream under threat as Premier League teams 'monitor' star player

By Seye Omidiora | 28 Jan 2026 18:21

Fulham may be genuine contenders for Europe next season, but a player who has contributed to their current standing is reportedly on his way out.

Marco Silva’s men are seventh in the Premier League table after 23 games, sitting three points behind fifth-placed Chelsea.

The Cottagers are currently enjoying one of their most successful seasons in the English top flight and recently secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Last weekend’s result was the west Londoners’ fifth win in their last eight league games, ahead of Sunday’s visit to a resurgent Manchester United.

However, the positive atmosphere at Craven Cottage is being tempered by growing uncertainty surrounding the future of their most influential attacking presence.

Contract stand-off intensifies as domestic rivals ‘monitor’ Fulham talisman

© Imago

According to Sky Sports News, Harry Wilson is increasingly likely to become a free agent when his current deal expires on 30 June.

Despite the best efforts of the board to tie the Wales international down to a new long-term contract, negotiations have yet to reach a successful conclusion.

The 28-year-old has been in the form of his life this season, registering eight goals and four assists in the top flight to spearhead Fulham’s charge up the division.

Several Premier League rivals, including Everton and Leeds United, are understood to be monitoring the situation closely as they look to secure a summer move.

How important has Wilson been to Fulham this season?

© Imago

The report suggests that the Cottagers remain desperate to retain their star winger, but concede that the task is becoming more difficult with every match-winning contribution.

Of Wilson’s eight goals, five have been match-winners, placing him behind only Erling Haaland and Igor Thiago, both of whom have netted seven game-clinching strikes.

Those numbers look even more impressive when considering that both men are forwards with the primary responsibility of deciding games, highlighted by Haaland’s 20 goals and Thiago’s 16.

Fulham now face a race against time to convince the attacker to commit his future to the club before he becomes available to a wider set of suitors in July.