Latest transfer news and rumours: Everton eye another striker after En-Nesyri, Brentford 'very close' to £15.6m signing

Nottingham Forest will rival fellow Premier League side Everton for the signature of Fenerbahce striker Youssef En-Nesyri this month, according to a report.

The 28-year-old is currently away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Morocco and helped his county progress to the final after they beat Nigeria on penalties in a tense semi-final on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, En-Nesyri has been tipped to make the move to England before the January transfer window closes, with David Moyes’s side said to be interested in his services.

Sky Deutschland reporter Florian Plettenberg claims that Forest have also entered the race for En-Nesyri, but the striker favours a move to Everton at present.

Plettenberg adds that Everton have already submitted a loan offer for En-Nesyri, while Fenerbahce are open to discuss either a loan or permanent move for the ex-Sevilla man.

En-Nesyri has scored 38 goals in 77 appearances for Fenerbahce in all competitions, including seven strikes in 15 Turkish Super Lig games this season.

© Imago / Focus Images

Everton eyeing January deal for West Ham’s Wilson

En-Nesyri is not the only striker on Everton’s radar, as The Athletic claims that Callum Wilson is attracting interest from the Toffees this month.

Wilson joined West Ham United on a free transfer in the summer following the expiration of his contract at Newcastle United, but he has struggled to replicate his previous best form in the Premier League.

The 33-year-old has scored just four goals in 17 top-flight appearances this season and has fallen out of favour with Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo, leading to talks over his contract being terminated.

Wilson would presumably be open to continuing his career in the Premier League and joining an Everton side who are keen to bolster their centre-forward options amid their struggles in front of goal.

Beto has found the net just twice in 21 Premier League matches so far this season, while £27m summer signing Thierno Barry has scored three goals since his arrival from Villarreal.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Brentford ‘very close’ to signing Lazio’s Cancellieri

Elsewhere, Brentford are reportedly closing in on the permanent signing of Lazio winger Matteo Cancellieri.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that a deal worth €18m (£15.6m) is expected to be finalised between the two clubs and the 23-year-old is ‘very close’ to joining the Bees.

Cancellieri scored three goals in Lazio’s opening six Serie A matches of the season before sustaining a hamstring injury in October, but he has since featured regularly for the Italian side, who sit eighth in the table.

The one-cap Italy international could soon become Keith Andrews’s second signing of the January window after 18-year-old forward Kaye Furo, who arrived from Club Brugge for a reported £8m last week.

Should Cancellieri complete his move to Brentford, Lazio will allegedly weigh up a deal for highly-rated Vasco da Gama attacker Rayan, 19, who is valued in the region of €35m.