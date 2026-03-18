Liverpool news: Reds face goalkeeper crisis as rivals circle both Alisson and Mamardashvili

By Axel Clody | 18 Mar 2026 07:46

Liverpool have reportedly been approached by several clubs over frustrated backup goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, while Alisson is understood to be on Juventus's radar — casting doubt over the future of both stoppers at Anfield.

Mamardashvili sidelined and growing restless

© Imago

Giorgi Mamardashvili has been confined to a backup role since arriving at Anfield, making just 12 appearances across all competitions — only five of which have come in the Premier League.

Alisson's recent injury issues did give the second-choice keeper some opportunities in the league and in the Champions League, including the first leg of the last-16 tie against Galatasaray last week.

Arne Slot's side fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at Rams Park, but Mamardashvili's performance earned widespread praise from supporters, and many felt he deserved to keep his place against Tottenham.

Slot, however, handed the gloves back to Alisson on his return from injury for the 1-1 draw, and Mamardashvili is expected to find himself on the bench again for Wednesday's second leg against Galatasaray.

Liverpool already sounded out over Mamardashvili as Juventus maintain Alisson interest

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

To make matters worse for the former Valencia goalkeeper, Liverpool are reported to have activated a 12-month option in Alisson's contract, keeping the 33-year-old at the club until 2027. According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have already received several approaches from rival clubs regarding Mamardashvili, whose frustration on Merseyside continues to grow.

The Reds are said to be planning to head into 2026-27 with Alisson as first choice, despite ongoing concerns over the Brazilian's long-term fitness. Rival clubs are therefore exploring the possibility of Liverpool agreeing to part with Mamardashvili — either on loan or on a permanent basis — in the next transfer window.

The reigning Premier League champions are said to be "in a wait-and-see position" on the matter, but may be forced to reach a decision relatively quickly given the growing interest in their Georgian international.

Liverpool paid £26m to sign Mamardashvili from Valencia in 2024, and his contract at Anfield runs until the end of the 2030-31 season.

Could Liverpool lose both goalkeepers this summer?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Despite Alisson's contract extension, the Brazilian international's future is not entirely set in stone owing to Juventus's interest. The Turin club are said to hold a "decisive advantage" in the race for Liverpool's number one — namely their manager Luciano Spalletti, who worked with Alisson during his time in charge of Roma.

Mamardashvili, now at an age where regular playing time is essential for a goalkeeper of his calibre, is waiting to learn his fate. Should Liverpool ultimately be unable to offer him those minutes, the Reds could find themselves in a similar situation to the one they faced with Caoimhin Kelleher.

That said, Mamardashvili would not be expected to leave if Alisson were to depart — unless Liverpool were to make an unexpected move for another backup.

The coming weeks should bring much-needed clarity to what is becoming an increasingly complicated situation between the posts.