Liverpool news: Gerrard drops bombshell — 'They're my number two team'

By Axel Clody | 18 Mar 2026 07:54

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has made a surprising revelation during an Anfield visit, recalling memories from his playing career — and admitting he has a "second team" in the Premier League beyond the club where he became an icon.

During his tour of the stadium, Gerrard stopped at the away dressing room and opened up about which side he would want to see lift the Premier League trophy if Liverpool were not in contention.

"I'm surprised I'm welcome in here, to be honest," the former captain quipped. "It's quite fitting, actually, because outside of Liverpool, if I wanted anyone to win the league, it would be Newcastle. They're my number two team in the Premier League. I've never, ever said that before, but there you go. That's live for you."

© Iconsport / Sportimage

Gerrard, Liverpool and Newcastle: a declaration that adds fuel to the fire

Gerrard's comments come after months of turbulent relations between Liverpool and Newcastle, largely driven by the protracted transfer saga involving Alexander Isak in the last window.

The situation turned acrimonious early in pre-season. Isak was initially left out of Newcastle's pre-season tour of Asia and began training separately after making his desire to leave known. Liverpool's opening offer of £110m was rejected, with the striker publicly declaring that "promises have been broken" and "trust has been lost" between himself and the Newcastle board.

With negotiations dragging on for weeks, Newcastle eventually agreed to sanction the sale once suitable replacements were identified and an acceptable fee secured. After months of speculation, the deal was completed on the final day of the European transfer window — Liverpool paying around £125m for the striker, the most expensive signing in the club's history.

So far, however, that investment has yet to pay off on the pitch. The 26-year-old has been plagued by injury since arriving on Merseyside, suffering a serious tibia fracture in December following a challenge from Tottenham's Micky van de Ven. The injury required surgery and also involved a fracture to the fibula.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Gerrard's wish will not come true

Neither Liverpool nor Newcastle will be lifting the Premier League trophy this season. While the Reds sit fifth with 49 points, the Magpies are ninth on 42.

Leading the way is Arsenal, who have not been champions of England since 2003-04. Mikel Arteta's side sit on 70 points — nine clear of second-placed Manchester City — and are marching towards the title.