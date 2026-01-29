Lucas Paqueta’s transfer to Flamengo explained as West Ham must “move forward” without “special” Brazilian

By Oliver Thomas | 29 Jan 2026 14:50 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 14:54

West Ham United head coach Nuno Espirito Santo believes that the club must “move forward” without Flamengo-bound playmaker Lucas Paqueta.

The Brazil international is on the verge of finalising a €42m (£35m) transfer back to his homeland and re-joining boyhood club Flamengo, ending his three-and-a-half-year spell in England.

Paqueta has been an important first-team figure at West Ham since joining from Lyon for a club-record £51m in 2022, recording 23 goals and 15 assists in 139 appearances as well as helping the club win the 2023 Conference League.

However, the Hammers released a statement on Wednesday confirming that Paqueta has been given permission to undergo a medical and discuss personal terms with Flamengo after agreeing a fee over a permanent transfer.

“Lucas has made it clear that, for personal and family reasons, he wishes to return home to Brazil and make a fresh start after being cleared in July 2025 of FA misconduct charges that took two years to be resolved – a situation that caused him significant mental strain,” a statement read.

“Despite the club doing everything possible to persuade Lucas to stay, he has remained adamant that his wish is to leave. Therefore, the head coach and the club have reluctantly agreed to accept his transfer request.

“West Ham United would like to take this opportunity to thank our management, players, staff and loyal supporters for the unwavering and devoted support they have shown to Lucas throughout his time at the club and, in particular, over the past two and a half years.”

"Special" Paqueta on verge of joining Flamengo from West Ham

West Ham are next in Premier League action against London rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, but Nuno has confirmed that Paquita will not be included in the matchday squad.

Sharing his thoughts on Paqueta’s imminent departure at a press conference on Thursday, Nuno said: “I think we found a solution that everybody was aware of and came to a good conclusion.

“Lucas was clear that he wanted to return home and we expect the medical and things to become official.

“For me Lucas is a special player, a special person, he’s a number 10. I think everything could be different, but the circumstances are what they are.

“He wanted to go to Brazil, and you keep moving, knowing that he’s special person and special player and we wish him all the best.

“It could have been done two years ago, and then everything would be different, but it is what it is, and we move forward.”

It remains to be seen whether West Ham - who sit 18th in the Premier League table and five points adrift of safety - will use the funds generated from Paqueta’s sale to sign a new creative midfielder before the February 2 transfer deadline.

The Hammers have already signed three attacking players in the winter window, with Adama Traore joining from Fulham for a reported £2m on Wednesday after the arrivals of Valentin Castellanos and Pablo Felipe from lazio and Gil Vicente respectively.