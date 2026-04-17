Aston Villa vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Unai Emery's side ahead of Black Cats showdown

By Darren Plant | 17 Apr 2026 11:29 , Last updated: 17 Apr 2026 11:39

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery must decide whether to rotate a number of his players for Sunday's Premier League fixture against Sunderland.

The manner of Thursday's 4-0 victory over Bologna in the Europa League enabled the Spaniard to rest five of his key players between the 64th and 78th minutes.

As such, it is plausible that the players in question - Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans, John McGinn, Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins - all keep their places.

Leon Bailey is a potential alternative to Emiliano Buendia on the flank if Emery would prefer to rest the Argentine.

Although Ross Barkley is fresh due to his ineligibility for the Europa League, a fourth consecutive Premier League start for the 32-year-old is not a foregone conclusion.

If alterations are made to the backline, Tyrone Mings and Ian Maatsen are options at centre-back and left-back respectively.

Having overcome a calf issue to start against Bologna, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez appears in line to keep his place between the sticks.

However, despite recovering from a shoulder injury to be introduced as a substitute versus the Serie A outfit, Jadon Sancho may remain on the substitutes' bench.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

> Click here to see how Sunderland could line up against Aston Villa