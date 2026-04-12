Barcelona lineup vs. Atletico Madrid: Predicted XI for Champions League quarter-final second leg

By Ben Knapton | 12 Apr 2026 11:21

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has a couple of options to replace Pau Cubarsi in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

The Spanish centre-back was given a straight red card in last week's 2-0 first-leg loss for a last-man foul, meaning that he must serve a one-match suspension at the Wanda Metropolitano.

To make matters worse for La Blaugrana, Gerard Martin was taken off at half time in Saturday's 4-1 La Liga win over Espanyol, although Flick played down the severity of his ankle problem post-match.

Nevertheless, Martin is now at least a minor doubt for the second leg, so Flick may be tempted to start Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia as the central pairing in front of Joan Garcia.

Eric Garcia has been deployed in a midfield role of late, but Flick can afford to drop him deeper thanks to the return of Frenkie de Jong, who was a late substitute against Espanyol after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Given the stakes, it would not be a shock to see De Jong promoted to the XI alongside Pedri in the double pivot, while Jules Kounde and Joao Cancelo bomb down the flanks.

However, Raphinha is still working his way back from his own hamstring problem, so Marcus Rashford can look forward to another starting role with Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal in attack.

After Robert Lewandowski's ineffective 45 minute-cameo against Atletico, Ferran Torres started and scored twice at the weekend, so the former Manchester City man might have done enough to get the nod.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J. Garcia; Kounde, Araujo, E. Garcia, Cancelo; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Lopez, Rashford; Torres