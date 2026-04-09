Preview: Real Sociedad vs Alaves - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 09 Apr 2026 18:30 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 18:33

Real Sociedad will be aiming to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign at home to Alaves on Saturday afternoon.

La Real are currently seventh in the La Liga table, three points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Alaves are 15th, three points outside of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Real Sociedad have been victorious in two of their last three matches, including a 2-0 success over Levante last time out, which has left them in seventh spot in the table, three points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo in the battle to secure European football for next term.

La Real have been strong at home in the league this season, boasting a record of eight wins, three draws and four defeats from 15 matches to collect 27 points.

Pellegrino Matarazzo's side have won each of their last three games at home in all competitions, and this will be their final league fixture before taking on Atletico Madrid in the final of the Copa del Rey on April 18.

Real Sociedad recorded a 3-2 win over Alaves when the pair met in February of this year in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, but each of the last three league games have been won by El Glorioso.

Not since March 2022 have Real Sociedad beaten Alaves at home in La Liga, and it was 2-1 to the latter in the corresponding game during the 2024-25 campaign.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Alaves have certainly enjoyed their recent meetings with Real Sociedad, including a 1-0 victory when the pair met in the reverse league game earlier this season.

The visitors will enter this match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Osasuna, which stretched their unbeaten run in Spain's top flight to three games, picking up five points in the process.

Quique Sanchez Flores' side are currently 15th in the table, three points outside of the relegation zone with eight matches left to play.

Alaves have found it difficult on their travels this season, losing 10 of their 15 matches, while they have only managed to find the back of the net on 13 occasions.

El Glorioso have lost just two of their last seven in Spain's top flight, though, and they are more than capable of making this a tricky match for their Basque rivals.

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

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Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

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Alaves La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Sociedad will be without the services of Inaki Ruperez, Alvaro Odriozola, Yangel Herrera and Jon Gorrotxategi for Saturday's match through injury, while Igor Zubeldia needs to be assessed before a final decision is made.

Head coach Matarazzo could name the same side that took to the field for the first whistle against Levante last time out.

Mikel Oyarzabal is in line to continue through the middle for the Basque team, while there should also again be spots in the side for Ander Barrenetxea and Goncalo Guedes.

As for Alaves, Carlos Protesoni is a doubt due to a muscular problem, but Denis Suarez is available again after serving a suspension in the clash with Osasuna last time out.

Lucas Boye scored off the bench in the team's last game and is now expected to be introduced back into the XI alongside Toni Martinez, who has three goals and one assist in his last two league appearances.

Carles Alena could be introduced into the starting side in an advanced midfield area, while Abde Rebbach may also come into the XI this weekend.

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Aramburu, Martin, Caleta-Car, Gomez; Turrientes, Soler; Barrenetxea, Sucic, Guedes; Oyarzabal

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Tenaglia, Jonny, Parada; Perez, Blanco, Ibanez, Rebbach; Alena; Martinez, Boye

We say: Real Sociedad 2-1 Alaves

Alaves' recent record against Real Sociedad suggests that it will be a close game on Saturday, and it would not be a surprise to see a draw, but we just have a feeling that the hosts will be able to navigate their way to all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.