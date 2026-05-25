Preview: Bolivar vs Independiente Rivadavia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 25 May 2026 17:40 , Last updated: 25 May 2026 17:42

Bolivar will be bidding to book their spot in the last-16 stage of the Copa Libertadores when they host already-qualified Independiente Rivadavia on Wednesday night.

Independiente Rivadavia are top of Group C, boasting 13 points from five matches, with the Argentine team already through to the next stage, while Bolivar are second, level on five points with third-placed Fluminense in the battle to reach the round of 16.

Match preview

Bolivar have a record of one win, two draws and two defeats from their five matches in Group C, with five points leaving them second in their Copa Libertadores section.

La Academia are assured of at least a spot in the Copa Sudamericana knockout round playoffs, but they are currently in second, level on points with third-placed Fluminense and two points ahead of Deportivo La Guaira, who sit bottom of the section.

Vladimir Soria's team suffered a 2-1 defeat to Fluminense in their last match in Group C on May 19, while they lost 1-0 to Independiente Rivadavia in the reverse game back in April.

Bolivar have never won the Copa Libertadores, but they were previously runners-up in the Copa Sudamericana back in 2004.

La Academia have plenty to play for heading into their final group-stage fixture on Wednesday night, and they are set to face a tough examination by a strong Independiente Rivadavia outfit.

© Imago / Carneiro Images

Independiente Rivadavia have already secured their spot in the last-16 stage of the Copa Libertadores, boasting a record of four wins and one draw from their five matches, collecting 13 points in the process, while they have scored 12 times and conceded five.

Alfredo Berti's side have breezed into the round of 16, and they will enter this match off the back of a 4-2 success over La Guaira on May 21.

Azul have never won the Copa Libertadores nor the Copa Sudamericana, so their performances in this season's continental cup competition have come as a surprise.

This is a pressure-free match for Independiente Rivadavia considering their position in the section, but they will have a major say when it comes to which side finishes second in the section.

The group's other match sees Fluminense face Deportivo La Guaira on Wednesday night.

Bolivar Copa Libertadores form:

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Bolivar form (all competitions):

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Independiente Rivadavia Copa Libertadores form:

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Independiente Rivadavia form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Latin Sport Images

Bolivar are once again expected to have Dorny Romero at the tip of their attack for this match, with the 28-year-old bidding to add to the three goals that he has scored in 10 outings this term.

There are not expected to be any major surprises when it comes to the home side's XI here, with Pato Rodriguez likely to retain his spot in the starting side.

Bolivar could also again have Leonel Justiniano in central midfield; the 33-year-old has scored four times and registered one assist in 13 appearances this term.

Independiente Rivadavia, meanwhile, will be missing Ramiro Macagno through injury, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape for the clash with Bolivar.

Alex Arce is the standout performer in the final third of the field, scoring 11 times in 16 appearances, and the 30-year-old will again lead the line.

Gonzalo Rios and Jose Florentin are also in line for starting roles on Wednesday night.

Bolivar possible starting lineup:

Lampe; Gariglio, Arreaga, Echeverria; Sagredo, Robson, Justiniano, Melgar, Sagredo; Pato, Romero

Independiente Rivadavia possible starting lineup:

Bolcato; Gomez, Costa, Studer, Elordi; Bottari, Florentin; Rios, Fernandez, Villa Cano; Arce

We say: Bolivar 1-2 Independiente Rivadavia

Independiente Rivadavia have been hugely impressive in the competition so far, and we are backing the visitors to secure all three points on Wednesday evening to put Bolivar in a difficult spot.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.