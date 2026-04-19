Preview: Stoke City vs Millwall - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 19 Apr 2026 19:20

Stoke City are set to host Millwall at the bet365 Stadium this Tuesday night in the Championship, with the visitors looking to climb back into the automatic promotion position with a victory.

Meanwhile, the hosts will be playing for pride as they look to end a three-game winless run.

Match preview

Stoke enter this game with little to play for with their remaining three games of the season, as they currently sit safe from relegation and nowhere near challenging for promotion.

The Potters are currently sat 17th in the Championship, 11 points above the relegation zone, and while they have little to play for, there will be a sense at the club that they want to avoid a fourth consecutive match without a win.

Fans of the hosts will take confidence from their recent record at home, as they are unbeaten at the bet365 Stadium since the start of February with three wins and as many draws.

However, there will be concern about their record against Millwall, as Stoke have won just one of their last 14 league games against the visitors, a 2-0 home win in March 2022.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Millwall come into this game sitting third in the table, but they are level on points with Ipswich Town, who are second in the Championship and occupying the automatic promotion place.

The visitors secured a 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers on Saturday to ensure they have only suffered one defeat in their last five league games.

Alex Neil’s side have gone unbeaten in their last seven away league games, while their 37 points on the road this season is their most since 2015-16 in the third tier when they got 39.

Millwall have won five of their last seven league games against Stoke, conceding just one goal in these seven matches.

Stoke City Championship form:

W L W L D L

Millwall Championship form:

L D W L D W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Stoke should continue to be without Ben Gibson at the heart of defence, as he missed the defeat to Wrexham with a groin issue.

Meanwhile, there will be concerns at the heart of their defence with Aaron Cresswell leaving the pitch at halftime, as he could not continue to play through a knee injury, and they will be without Bosun Lawal after he left the pitch with a hamstring issue.

The hosts will be thankful that Ashley Phillips is free to return from his one-game suspension after getting a red card against Blackburn Rovers.

Millwall are expected to be without Alfie Doughty, Joe Bryan and Billy Mitchell through injury for this fixture.

There will be concerns about the fitness of Derek Mazou-Sacko, as the midfielder went down with an injury with 20 minutes left to play before being substituted in the final minute of regular time.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Bazunu; Bocat, Rak-Sakyi, Phillips, Thomas; Baker, Pearson; Cisse, Jun-Ho, Manhoef; Gallagher

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Patterson; Sturge, Cooper, Taylor, Crama; De Norre, Bannan; Ballo, Neghli, Azeez; Coburn

We say: Stoke City 0-2 Millwall

Millwall should emerge victorious, as they are on the hunt for automatic promotion to the Premier League, and this should be aided by travelling to a side with little to play for while struggling with injuries in defence, something the visitors should take advantage of.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.