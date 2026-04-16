Preview: Wrexham vs Stoke City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 16 Apr 2026 12:46 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 12:46

Wrexham play host to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon aware that they realistically require a win to keep the pressure on their playoff rivals.

At a time when the Welsh outfit sit in seventh place in the Championship table, Stoke are down in 16th spot and battling to finish the season in the top half of the standings.

Match preview

Although Wrexham supporters would have had mixed opinions about promotion and consolidation at the start of the season, falling off the pace in the race for the playoffs will feel bitterly disappointing.

Four defeats from seven games - the latest coming by a 2-0 scoreline at Birmingham City - has left Phil Parkinson's team four points behind sixth position.

The biggest concern is 13 goals being conceded across a five-game period since the Welsh derby success over Swansea City on March 13.

While Wrexham have won three of their last five league fixtures at the Racecourse Ground, a remarkable 72 goals (37 scored, 35 conceded) have been netted across 21 encounters.

With Coventry City and Middlesbrough still to come, Parkinson will stress to his players that this game is a must-win. Defeat has the potential to leave them seven points adrift of the playoffs with three games left.

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As for Stoke, Mark Robins will want his side to continue pushing for a top-10 finish while the deficit to that spot remains just three points.

Nevertheless, the Potters have only won three of their last 10 matches, all of which have come at the bet365 Stadium.

Not only did Stoke draw 1-1 with Blackburn Rovers last time out, they have lost their most recent five away fixtures in the Championship.

However, Robins will take the positives that conceding 46 goals from their 42 matches currently gives them the fourth-best defensive record in the division.

Their goalscoring return on their travels has cost them points, though. Just 17 strikes have been netted in 21 contests.

Wrexham Championship form:

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Stoke City Championship form:

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Team News

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Josh Windass and Nathan Broadhead are both pushing for a return to the Wrexham XI in the final third.

Lewis O'Brien could potentially drop into a deeper role and take the place of Matty James.

Although Dominic Hyam should be recalled to the back three, it is unclear who will drop out with his replacement Dan Scarr arguably the best-performing centre-back at St Andrew's.

Stoke have central-defensive issues with Ashley Phillips serving a one-game ban and Ben Gibson a doubt with a groin injury.

Teenager Syd Agina and Aaron Cresswell may be recalled, while Robins could give consideration to reverting to a back three.

Right-back Junior Tchamadeu is close to a return to the squad, with Lamine Cisse pushing for a return ahead of Sam Gallagher down the centre of the attack.

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Scarr, Hyam, Doyle; Kabore, Dobson, O'Brien, Thomason; Broadhead, Windass; Moore

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Bazunu; Lawal, Agina, Cresswell, Bocat; Pearson, Baker; Rak-Sakyi, Manhoef, Thomas; Cisse

We say: Wrexham 2-1 Stoke City

With Stoke able to throw caution to the wind, they could take advantage of how vulnerable Wrexham are in the final third. However, we are backing the home side to come through with maximum points, even if it involves them overturning a deficit to claim the win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.