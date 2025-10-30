Sports Mole previews Saturday's Saudi Pro League clash between Al Khaleej and Al Ittihad, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Level on points after six games, Al Khaleej welcome faltering defending champions Al Ittihad to the Al Khaleej Club Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the Saudi Pro League continues with matchday seven action.

The hosts are enjoying a strong start to the season, while the visitors look to steady their campaign after a stuttering title defence.

Match preview

Al Khaleej have made an impressive start to the new Saudi Pro League campaign, amassing 10 points from their opening six matches.

Georgios Donis’s men have won three, drawn one, and lost two to sit sixth in the table, with 13 goals scored and six conceded.

The Eastern Province club come into this fixture fresh from a morale-boosting penalty shootout victory over Al Taawoun in the King’s Cup round of 16 on Monday.

That game finished 1-1 in regulation time, with Joshua King finding the net for Al Khaleej before they held their nerve from the spot.

Their recent form has been strong, losing just once in their last five matches while scoring 11 goals in that period.

With home advantage and momentum on their side, Donis’s men will feel confident of testing the defending champions.

Al Ittihad, meanwhile, have endured a rocky start to their title defence. The champions sit one place below Al Khaleej in seventh, having also taken 10 points from six matches - three wins, one draw, and two defeats.

Sergio Conceicao’s side began the campaign in fine form with three consecutive victories but have since dropped off, suffering two defeats and one draw in their last three league outings.

They have scored 11 goals and conceded nine, underlining their inconsistency at both ends of the pitch.

However, there was a timely boost in midweek as Al Ittihad defeated table-toppers Al-Nassr 2-1 in the King’s Cup to advance to the quarter-finals.

That victory not only halted a poor run but also restored belief in a squad that has struggled for rhythm domestically.

Away from home, Ittihad have been reliable this season - winning five, drawing one, and losing just one of their seven matches across all competitions, and they will be eager to translate that resilience into league success.

Historically, the visitors have dominated this fixture, winning six of the last 10 meetings, with the remaining four ending in draws. Al Khaleej have yet to beat Al Ittihad, and the hosts will be aiming to change that narrative on Saturday.

Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League form:

WWLLWD

Al Khaleej form (all competitions):

LWLWDW

Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League form:

WWWLDL

Al Ittihad form (all competitions):

LLDWLW

Team News

Al Khaleej have no injury or suspension concerns, giving Donis the luxury of a full-strength squad.

The manager rotated several key players in the King’s Cup, meaning his defensive unit - Saeed Al Hamsal, Mohammed Al-Khabrani, Bart Schenkeveld, and Pedro Rebocho - should return to the starting lineup.

King, who has scored in each of his last two matches, will again lead the attack, supported by Kostas Fortounis and Giorgos Masouras in the final third.

For Al Ittihad, Muath Faqeehi remains sidelined with a foot injury, while Hasan Kadesh is battling a muscle problem and is not expected back until early November.

Abdulrahman Al-Obood is also unavailable due to a jaw injury.

Ahmed Al-Julaydan, who was suspended for the King’s Cup clash, is eligible to feature here and could return to the starting XI.

Al Khaleej possible starting lineup:

Moris; Hamsal, Al-Khabrani, Schenkeveld, Rebocho; Fernandes, Al-Hawsawi, Kourbelis, Masouras; Fortounis, King

Al Ittihad possible starting lineup:

Rajkovic; Al-Julaydan, Al-Mousa, Pereira, Mitaj; Kante, Aouar, Fabinho; Diaby, Benzema, Fernandes

We say: Al Khaleej 1-2 Al Ittihad

This is likely to be a tightly contested game between two sides with similar records but different trajectories.

Al Khaleej’s home advantage and scoring form will test Ittihad, yet the visitors’ renewed confidence and superior squad depth could tilt the balance in their favour.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



