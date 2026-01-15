Preview: Istanbul Basaksehir vs Fatih Karagumruk - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 15 Jan 2026 20:29

The Turkish Super Lig returns for the second half of the 2025-26 season on Saturday afternoon, as Istanbul Basaksehir welcome struggling Fatih Karagumruk to the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

Having closed out 2025 with back-to-back league victories, the Grey Owls will be eager to carry that momentum into the new year and claim three successive Super Lig wins for the first time this season.

Match preview

Basaksehir’s campaign has been one of adjustment, as they began the season under Cagdas Atan, but a difficult run of results led to a mutual parting of ways, with former Turkey international Nuri Sahin stepping into the dugout.

While consistency has not always followed under Sahin, signs of progress are evident, with Basaksehir climbing to seventh place by the end of the first half of the season, collecting 23 points and sitting nine adrift of the top four.

Their upward trajectory was underlined by a dominant 5-1 league win over Gaziantep to round off 2025, and the new year also began with a victory, as Basaksehir edged past Boluspor 2-1 in the Turkish Cup on Tuesday.

Despite progressing, Sahin was far from satisfied with the performance, openly demanding higher standards and warning that improvement is needed immediately.

Saturday’s clash offers a chance for a response, particularly against a side they beat 2-0 in the reverse fixture, a match that marked Sahin’s first in charge.

Basaksehir are unbeaten in their last two meetings with Karagumruk, but their home record in this fixture is less convincing, having failed to win any of the last four league encounters (1D, 3L) at this venue.

Fatih Karagumruk, meanwhile, enter the second half of the season in deep trouble, with the Istanbul side sitting bottom of the table, six points from safety, and will be starting the year under their third manager of the campaign.

Marcel Licka oversaw the early struggles before being replaced by Onur Can Korkmaz, whose tenure also failed to spark improvement, and the club has now turned to experienced Serbian coach Aleksandar Stanojevic in a bid to halt the slide.

Stanojevic’s reign began with a spirited 2-2 draw away to Alanyaspor in the Turkish Cup on Tuesday, inspired by a brace from Chelsea loanee David Datro Fofana.

However, that result extended Karagumruk’s winless run to five matches in all competitions (3D, 2L), a sequence the new manager will be desperate to end quickly.

Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super Lig form:

Istanbul Basaksehir form (all competitions):

Fatih Karagumruk Turkish Super Lig form:

Fatih Karagumruk form (all competitions):

Team News

Basaksehir have relatively few injury concerns, with Yusuf Sari the only confirmed absentee after being sidelined since November, while goalkeeper Luca Stancic remains a doubt.

There has also been movement in the transfer market, with Omer Faruk Beyaz departing for Esenler Erokspor, while Deniz Turuc has completed a move to Konyaspor.

Karagumruk have been active in recruitment, bringing in Ivorian duo Ahmed Traore and Abdul Kader Moussa Kone on reported 2.5-year contracts, while right-back Atakan Cankaya has left the club.

In terms of availability, Joao Camacho is expected to miss out through injury, Sam Larsson is doubtful, and Kerem Yusuf Sirkeci remains suspended following betting-related violations.

With Basaksehir pushing for consistency and Karagumruk fighting for survival under new leadership, this encounter could set the tone for both sides’ second-half ambitions.

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Sengezer; Bulut, Opotu, Duarte, Operi; Kemen Gunes; Harit, Shomurodov, Fayzullaev; Selke

Fatih Karagumruk possible starting lineup:

Grbic; Kadioglu, Sinar, Balkovec, Kurukalip; Kalayci, Kranevitter; Serginho, Ozcan, Larsson; Fofana

We say: Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Fatih Karagumruk

Istanbul Basaksehir arrive in strong form, and that momentum, allied to the advantage of playing at home, should prove sufficient to bring an end to their disappointing home record against Karagumruk.

While the visitors may draw some early impetus from a new-manager bounce, the Grey Owl’s current confidence and cohesion give them the edge in this contest.

