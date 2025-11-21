Barcelona step up interest in Kane?

Barcelona reportedly line up a move for Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane in the 2026 summer transfer window as they look to sign a replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Barcelona in the 2026 summer transfer window.

The Catalan giants are second in the La Liga table, three points behind Real Madrid this season after 12 games, and Hansi Flick is likely to be backed in the transfer window if they fail to win the league title this season.

Signing a new striker appears to be a priority for the Blaugrana, with the Spanish club reportedly making plans to find a replacement for veteran striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker has a contract with Barcelona until June, and while they have an option to extend it for another year, it looks increasingly likely that he will leave the club.

If the 37-year-old striker does leave the club, Kane will reportedly be top of president Joan Laporta’s wishlist.

Kane enjoying phenomenal campaign for Bayern

The England striker has been in terrific form this season, scoring 23 goals and providing three assists in 17 games in all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly expressed a desire to bring him back to north London, but according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona could be Kane's preferred destination.

Kane has a £57m release clause which comes into effect next summer, and Barcelona scouts are considering a swoop for the striker.

It has been reported that the England striker is ready to wait until the end of the season before deciding his next move.

Will Kane leave Bayern?

While there is no doubt that a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid could be tempting for any player, Kane has appeared to suggest in many recent interviews that he is happy at Bayern and could look to sign a new deal at the club.

The Bavarian giants believe that Kane can continue his scoring form for at least a couple of more years, and it should not come as a big surprise if he signs a new deal at some point this season.

Kane would be a fantastic replacement for Lewandowski, but investing over £55m on a 32-year-old striker does not give the impression of a smart transfer strategy.